CLAT 2025 registration begins at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, direct link to apply

CLAT 2025 Registration: The Consortium of National Law Universities has started the registration process for the Common Law Admission Test or CLAT 2025. Candidates can now visit consortiumofnlus.ac.in and submit their application forms. CLAT 2025 registration begins at consortiumofnlus.ac.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The last date to apply for CLAT 2025 is October 15 and the exam will be held on December 1, from 2 to 4 pm (till 4:40 pm for PwD candidates).

Direct link to apply for CLAT 2025

The application fee of CLAT 2025 is ₹4,000. For SC, ST, PwD and BPL candidates, the fee is ₹3,500.

The entrance test is held for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 24 National Law Universities in India.

Several affiliate universities and organisations also use the CLAT exam for admissions and recruitment.

Steps to apply for CLAT 2025

Go to the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Open the CLAT 2025 page.

Open the registration link given below the login window.

Fill out the form and submit it.

Now, use the generated credentials to log in.

Fill the application form.

Upload documents and submit it along with the application fee.

Save the confirmation page.

To apply for the UG examination, candidates need 45 per cent marks in Class 12. For SC, ST and PwD categories, it is 40 per cent.

Candidates who will take the Class 12 final exam in March/April 2025 are also eligible to apply for CLAT.

In the case of the PG exam, the candidates need an LLM or its equivalent degree with 50 per cent marks (45 per cent for SC, ST, PwD) candidates.

Candidates can visit the official website for further details related to the exam and to check the UG and PG syllabus.