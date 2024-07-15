CLAT 2025 registration from today; check eligibility and steps to apply

CLAT 2025: The Consortium of National Law Universities will begin the registration process for the Common Law Admission Test or CLAT 2025 today, July 15. Eligible candidates can apply for the test up to October 15 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. CLAT 2025 registration begins today (Representational image)(Unsplash)

CLAT 2025 is scheduled to be held on December 1, from 2 to 4 pm (till 4:40 pm for PwD candidates).

The entrance test is held for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses at the participating national law universities across the country.

How to apply for CLAT 2025

Go to the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Open the registration link for CLAT UG or PG, as required. Fill the form and submit it. Your login details will be generated. Use the login details and proceed to fill the application form. After filling the form, upload documents and submit it along with the application fee. Save the confirmation page for later use.

CLAT 2025 eligibility criteria

For CLAT UG, the candidates need to pass Class 12 or with at least 45 per cent marks or its equivalent. In the case of SC, ST and PwD candidates, it is 40 per cent. Candidates who are appearing in the Class 12 exam in March/April 2025 are also eligible to apply.

For CLAT PG, the applicants need an LLB degree or its equivalent with at least 50 per cent marks. In the case of SC, ST and PwD candidates, the minimum marks required is 45 per cent. Those who are appearing in the qualifying examination in April/May 2025 are also eligible to apply for the PG entrance test.

CLAT 2025 application fee is ₹4,000 for candidates other than SC, ST, PwD and BPL. For candidates belonging to these categories, the fee is ₹3,500.

For further details, candidates can visit the official website.