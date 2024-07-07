CLAT 2025 notification out at consortiumofnlus.ac.in; apply from July 15, exam on December 1

CLAT 2025 Notification: The Consortium of National Law Universities has released the notification for the Common Law Admission Test or CLAT 2025. The application process for CLAT 2025 will begin on July 15 and end on October 15 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. CLAT 2025 notification released. Check important details here (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The entrance test will be held on December 1, from 2 to 4 pm (till 4:40 pm for PwD candidates), the consortium informed.

CLAT 2025 eligibility criteria

For UG

The candidates need at least 45 per cent marks or its equivalent marks in Class 12 can apply for the test. In the case of SC, ST and PwD candidates, it is 40 per cent.

Candidates who are appearing in the Class 12 exam in March/April 2025 can also apply.

For PG

The candidates need an LLB degree or its equivalent with at least 50 per cent marks. In the case of SC, ST and PwD candidates, the minimum marks required is 45 per cent.

Those who are appearing in the qualifying examination in April/May 2025 can also apply.

CLAT 2024 application fee

The application fee for CLAT 2025 is ₹4,000 for candidates other than SC, ST, PwD and BPL. For candidates belonging to these categories, the fee is ₹3,500.

For further details, check the notification below:

CLAT 2025 notiifcation (consortiumofnlus.ac.in)

CLAT, the national-level entrance test, is held for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered by 24 national law universities located across the country.

For further, details, the candidates should visit the official website of the Consortium of NLUs.