After outcry on NEET results 2024, ad for CLAT goes viral: 'Capitalism is peaking'

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the results for NEET exam on June 4. Soon after the results were out, numerous students found discrepancies between their marks. Now, medical students have expressed a dissatisfaction with their scores and have demanded the cancellation of the NEET UG 2024. Not only that, but many also want the a thorough investigation into the matter. Advertisement for CLAT after discrepancies in NEET results 2024. (X/@rishabbhsharma)

Amid the outcry, an ad criticising the NEET exam has gone viral on social media. The newspaper advertisement urges aspirants to give a Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) instead of preparing for NEET. (Also Read: Why the number of toppers in NEET UG results was so high this year, NTA explains through an official notification)

The text on the ad reads, "Disappointed with NEET results? Think beyond NEET, IIT-JEE. Think CLAT! 5 year law from NLU's."

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on June 9. Since being posted, it has gained more than one lakh views, and the numbers are only increasing. The share also has more than 5,000 likes. Numerous people flocked to the comments section of the post and shared their reactions. (Also Read: Students and parents demand NEET UG re-exam, allege malpractice)

Here's how people reacted:

An individual said, "Capitalism is peaking. Last time, a shaving blade company tried to capitalise from a young topper's looks."

A second added, "Instead of doing MBA/LLB after completing engineering, do it before."

A third commented, "Is there any comparison? Both are totally different dimensions."

"This is the reason why half of the students who lack career awareness get stuck before taking a forward step after school," posted a fourth.

A fifth shared, "The fact that CLAT 2024 had the most ambiguous questions, certain sections that were below 7th-grade difficulty, unbelievable rank inflation, the WORST management possible and all this when they just had 90 thousand aspirants."