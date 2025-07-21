CLAT 2026 on December 7, here's when the registration process will begin

The Consortium of National Law Universities has announced that the Common Law Admission Test or CLAT 2026 will be held on December 7, in a single shift from 2 pm to 4 pm. CLAT 2026 on December 7, apply from August 1 (Representational image)(Unsplash)

CLAT is a national-level entrance examination for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses offered by the participating National Law Universities.

The information bulletin for CLAT UG and PG 2025, along with important dates and other details are expected to be released soon on the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

As per the official notification, the Executive Committee and the Governing Body of the Consortium of National Law Universities fixed the exam date at their meetings held on July 20.

The application process for CLAT 2026 will open on August 1.

“The portal for applying for the CLAT 2026 will become functional from the 1 st of August 2025 and will remain so until 31 st October 2025, the last date of application for CLAT 2026.” the official notification read.

CLAT 2025: How to apply for the exam when the process begins

Go to the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Open the CLAT UG or PG link, as required. Click on the registration link displayed on the home page. Enter the requested information to complete the registration process. Login to your account. Fill the application form. Upload required documents, pay the application fee. Submit the form and save a copy of the confirmation page.

The consortium informed that further details regarding the syllabus, application and counselling process will be released shortly. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for further updates.