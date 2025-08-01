Search
Fri, Aug 01, 2025
CLAT 2026 registration begins today at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk
Published on: Aug 01, 2025 10:41 am IST

CLAT 2026 registration begins today at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk

Published on: Aug 01, 2025 10:41 am IST

The Consortium of National Law Universities will start the registration cum application process for the Common Law Admission Test or CLAT 2026. Candidates can apply for CLAT UG and CLAT PG on consortiumofnlus.ac.in when the process begins.

CLAT 2026 registration begins today (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
CLAT 2026 registration begins today (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The entrance exam will be held on December 7, in a single shift from 2 pm to 4 pm.

CLAT is a national-level entrance examination for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses offered by the participating National Law Universities.

Before starting the registration process, the consortium will release the information bulletin, important dates and other details on the official website.

“The portal for applying for the CLAT 2026 will become functional from the 1 st of August 2025 and will remain so until 31 st October 2025, the last date of application for CLAT 2026,” an official statement read.

CLAT 2026: How to apply

Visit the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Go to the CLAT UG or PG exam page, as required.

Click on the registration link.

Enter the requested information to complete the registration process.

Log in to your account.

Fill the application form.

Upload the required documents and pay the application fee.

Submit the form and save a copy of the confirmation page.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for further updates.

Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
close

