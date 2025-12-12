CLAT Answer Key 2025: Objection window closes today at 5 pm, here's how to raise objections

Consortium of National Law Universities will close the CLAT Answer Key 2025 objection window on December 12, 2025 at 5 pm. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it through the official website of CLAT at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The official notice reads, "The portal for objections will close at 05:00 P.M. on Friday, December 12, 2025, and the link to the objections portal will be deactivated. No further objections will be entertained after that time."

Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key will have to pay fee of ₹500/- for each objection. If the objection is found to be valid and sustained, the said fee will be refunded/ remitted to the same account from which it was paid. No requests for deposit of the amount in any other account will be entertained. Objection(s) without the prescribed fee will not be entertained.

Direct link to raise objections CLAT Answer Key 2025: How to raise objections To raise objections, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CLAT at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

2. Click on CLAT Answer Key 2025 objection window link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Select the Question Booklet set, ‘Type of Objection’, i.e., ‘About the Answer Key’ or ‘About the Question’, as appropriate.

5. Select question number, enter your objection details and click on ‘Submit Objection’.

6. Once all your objections are submitted, click the ‘Make Payment’ button to make payment.

7. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The provisional answer key was released on December 10, 2025. The exam was held on December 7, 2025 at 156 centres in 25 states, 93 cities and 4 Union Territories. A total of 92,344 candidates applied for the examination and this year out of which 75,009 candidates registered for the UG program and 17,335 candidates applied for the PG program. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CLAT.