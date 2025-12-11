CLAT Answer Key 2026 released at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, download link here

The Consortium of National Law Universities has released CLAT Answer Key 2026 on December 10, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Common Law Admission Test can check and download the provisional key through the official website of CLAT at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The objection window has also opened along with the answer key. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key till December 12, 2025.

Direct link to download CLAT Answer Key 2026 CLAT Answer Key 2026: How to download To download the provisional key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CLAT at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

2. Click on CLAT Answer Key 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.

5. Check the answer key and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The exam was held on December 7, 2025 at 156 centres in 25 states, 93 cities and 4 Union Territories. A total of 92,344 candidates applied for the examination and this year out of which 75,009 candidates registered for the UG program and 17,335 candidates applied for the PG program. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CLAT.