CSIR UGC NET December 2025: Registration date extended till October 27, apply at csirnet.nta.nic.in

National Testing Agency, NTA has extended registration date for CSIR UGC NET December 2025. The last date to apply is October 27, 2025. Candidates can apply for Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2025 through the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in. CSIR UGC NET December 2025: Registration date extended till October 27, apply at

The successful final transaction of fee last date is October 28, 2025. The correction in particulars will open on October 30 and will close on November 1, 2025.

The official notice reads, "In continuation to the Public Notice dated 25th September 2025 regarding inviting Online Application for Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Examination and in response to the multiple requests received from the candidates to extend the last date for submission of Online Application form, NTA has decided to extend the last date for submission of Online Application form for Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Examination."

The examination will be held on December 18, 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

CSIR UGC NET December 2025: How to apply To apply online candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on CSIR UGC NET December 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹1150/- for General category, ₹600/- for General-EWS/OBC(NCL) category and ₹325/- for SC/ST/PwD/PwBD/Third Gender category. An applicant can apply for payment through net-banking/debit/credit card/UPI. Service charges of the concerned Bank/ Payment Gateway Integrator, as applicable. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CSIR UGC NET.