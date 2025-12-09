CSIR UGC NET Exam 2025: Advance exam city slip out at csirnet.nta.nic.in, download link here
CSIR UGC NET Exam 2025 advance exam city slip has been released. The download link is given here.
National Testing Agency, NTA has released CSIR UGC NET Exam 2025 advance exam city slip. Candidates who want to appear for Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination December 2025 can download the exam city slip through the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in.
The examination will be held on December 18, 2025 in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon for Life Sciences, Earth Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences subjects and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm for Chemical Sciences, Mathematics Sciences and Physical Sciences subjects.
Direct link to download exam city slip
CSIR UGC NET Exam 2025: How to download exam city slip
To download the advance city slip candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in.
2. Click on CSIR UGC NET Exam 2025 advance exam city slip link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your exam city slip will be displayed.
5. Check the exam city slip and download it.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
This is only an Advance Intimation of the Exam City Allotted where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of Examination will be issued separately.
In case any candidate faces any difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for the Examination she/he can contact NTA helpdesk on 011-40759000 or send an email at csirnet@nta.ac.in.
