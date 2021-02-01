CTET 2021 held across country with covid-19 precautions: CBSE

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the 14th edition of Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) on Sunday, January 31 at 135 cities across the country, with all Covid 19 precautions in pla. In a notification issued on Sunday evening, CBSE said that the CTET examination centers were arranged in 23 additional cities (from 112 to 135) to maintain social distancing.

The candidates were also given the facility to change the exam city and every effort was made to accommodate them in exam centres of the cities opted by them.

CBSE has made arrangement to make digital mark sheets and eligibility certificates available to candidates through DigiLocker. This year too, the DigiLocker accounts of the all candidates will be created and the account credentials will be sent to them on their mobile numbers registered with CBSE. The candidates will be able to download their digital marksheets and eligibility certificates using these credentials. These mark sheets and certificates contain an encrypted QR code, which can be scanned and verified using the DigiLocker mobile App.

CTET examination consists of two papers. Paper–1 is for teacher eligibility for class 1 to 5, while Paper–2 is for ascertaining the eligibility for teaching class 6 to 8. Candidates may appear in either or both the papers.