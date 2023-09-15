CTET Answer Key 2023 Live: CBSE CTET provisional answer key awaited, updates here
CTET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: CBSE CTET answer key is awaited. Follow the blog for latest updates.
CTET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education will release CTET Answer Key 2023 in due course of time. The provisional answer key for Central Teacher Eligibility Test when released can be checked by candidates on the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.
The Board has still not shared any update on date and time of release on CBSE CTET answer key. But as per the information bulletin of CBSE CTET, the result is expected by September end.
CBSE will share tentative answer keys of paper 1 and paper 2 with candidates' responses and then invite objections to questions/answers. After the objection window is closed, based on candidates' feedback, the final key will be prepared. Based on the final answer key, the result will be prepared.
Over 29 lakh candidates applied for the exam, which was held on August 20. Follow the blog for latest updates on answer key, objection window and other details.
CBSE CTET answer key 2023: How to download
Visit the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.
Click on CTET Answer Key 2023 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.
Check the answer key and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
CTET Answer Key 2023: Date and time
CTET Answer Key 2023 date and time has not been shared by CBSE yet.