​CBSE CTET 2026 Answer Key LIVE: CTET provisional key to be out soon at ctet.nic.in

CBSE CTET 2026 Answer Key LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education has not yet released the CBSE CTET 2026 Answer Key. Candidates who have appeared for the Common Teacher Eligibility Test can find the provisional key link through the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. The Board conducted the CTET examination on February 7 and 8, 2026. The re-exam in two centres was held on March 1, 2026....Read More
The CTET exam was held in two sessions: the first from 9.30 am to 12 noon, and the second from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The CBSE CTET exam was held in 140 cities all across the country.
Once the answer key is released, the objection window will open as well. The answer key and objection window will remain open for 2-3 days on the official website. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key by paying a non-refundable fee of ₹1000/- per question as a processing charge.
The paid challenges made by the candidates during the stipulated time will be considered. Challenges without payment of fee and those submitted on any other medium (viz. email/letter/representation) will not be considered.
CBSE CTET 2026 Answer Key LIVE: How to check provisional key?
Visit the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.
Click on CBSE CTET 2026 Answer Key link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your provisional key will be displayed.
Check the provisional key and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
