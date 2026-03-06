​CBSE CTET 2026 Answer Key LIVE: CTET provisional key to be out soon at ctet.nic.in

The CTET exam was held in two sessions: the first from 9.30 am to 12 noon, and the second from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The CBSE CTET exam was held in 140 cities all across the country.

Once the answer key is released, the objection window will open as well. The answer key and objection window will remain open for 2-3 days on the official website. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key by paying a non-refundable fee of ₹1000/- per question as a processing charge.

The paid challenges made by the candidates during the stipulated time will be considered. Challenges without payment of fee and those submitted on any other medium (viz. email/letter/representation) will not be considered.

