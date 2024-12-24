CTET Answer Key News 2024 Live Updates: Know how to download provisional key when out
CTET Answer Key News 2024 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December examination on December 14. Next, the board will release the provisional answer key and display candidates' responses at ctet.nic.in. When released, candidates will be able to download the CTET answer key using roll numbers and dates of birth....Read More
Before this, the board conducted the CTET exam on July 7 and released the provisional answer key on July 24.
After releasing the CTET December answer key, the board will ask candidates to send objections if they have any. They will have to pay a fee for each objection raised. If the objection is found valid, the fee will be refunded.
How to download CTET answer key when released?
After the answer key is released, go to ctet.nic.in.
Open the provisional answer key download link given in the ‘Candidate Activity’ section
Enter your roll number and date of birth and log in.
Download the provisional answer key.
When was July exam answer key released
The CTET July exam was held on July 7, and the provisional answer key was released on July 24.
Login credentials required to download CTET answer key
When released, candidates can download the CTET answer key using the following login credentials-
Roll number and date of birth
How to download CTET answer key when released
- After the provisional answer key is released, go to ctet.nic.in
- Open the provisional answe key download link given in the ‘Candidate Activity’ section
- Enter your credentials and log in
- Submit and download the provisional answer key.