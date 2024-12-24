CTET Answer Key News 2024 Live Updates: Know how to download provisional key when out

CTET Answer Key News 2024 Live: Know how to download provisional key when released

CTET Answer Key News 2024 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December examination on December 14. Next, the board will release the provisional answer key and display candidates' responses at ctet.nic.in. When released, candidates will be able to download the CTET answer key using roll numbers and dates of birth....Read More

Before this, the board conducted the CTET exam on July 7 and released the provisional answer key on July 24.

After releasing the CTET December answer key, the board will ask candidates to send objections if they have any. They will have to pay a fee for each objection raised. If the objection is found valid, the fee will be refunded.

How to download CTET answer key when released?

After the answer key is released, go to ctet.nic.in.

Open the provisional answer key download link given in the ‘Candidate Activity’ section

Enter your roll number and date of birth and log in.

Download the provisional answer key.