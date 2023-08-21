CTET Result: Marks sheets to be out on DigiLocker, know how to get login details

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday informed that as a part of its commitment towards the green revolution and for benefit of candidates, marks sheets and eligibility certificates of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2023 will be issued through DigiLocker.

CTET Result: Important notice issued on marks sheets, certificates via DigiLocker (Pic for representation)

The DigiLocker platform can be accessed both through website (digilocker.gov.in) and the app which is available for both Android and iOS devices.

DigiLocker accounts will be created for all candidates who attended the CTET August exam on Sunday and they will be informed about login details on registered mobile numbers, CBSE said.

For security purpose, CBSE will include an encrypted QR code on marks sheets and certificates which can be scanned through the DigiLocker app in order to verify these documents, it added.

The national-level teacher eligibility test was held on December 20 in two shifts. A total of 15,01,719 candidates were registered for paper 1 (for classes 1 to 5) and 14,02,184 candidates had applied for paper 2 (classes 6 to 8).

Around 80 per cent of these registered candidates were present in the exam.

Candidates have rated the August edition of the exam as easy to moderate in terms of difficulty.

Next, the board will share provisional answer keys of both papers through the exam website, ctet.nic.in.