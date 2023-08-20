News / Education / Competitive Exams / CTET 2023 Live: CBSE CTET exam begins, check updates
CTET 2023 Live: CBSE CTET exam begins, check updates

Aug 20, 2023 09:30 AM IST
CBSE CTET 2023 Live Updates: Follow all the latest updates on the CTET exam here.

CTET 2023 Live Updates: The August 2023 edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET is taking place today, August 20. The exam is being held in two shifts, first shift started at from 9.30 am and will end at 12 noon and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. Admit cards for the test was issued earlier this week and can be downloaded from ctet.nic.in. 

Candidates should reach the exam cenre as per instructios given on the admit card and follow all the exam day guidelines, including the exam dress code. 

Analysis of CTET papers will be shared here when the exam is over. Follow all the updates related to CBSE CTET 2023 below. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 20, 2023 09:30 AM IST

    CTET 2023 August: Shift 1 exam begins

    The first shift of CTET 2023 August exam has started. The paper will end at 12 pm.

  • Aug 20, 2023 09:13 AM IST

    CTET 2023: Reporting time

    Candidates have to reach the exam centre at least 120 minutes before each shift. 

  • Aug 20, 2023 08:43 AM IST

    CTET 2023 paper timings

    Shift 1: 9:30 am to 12 pm

    Shift 2: 2:30 pm to 5 pm

  • Aug 20, 2023 08:12 AM IST

    CTET 2023 admit card link

    To download the CTET admit card, click here.

  • Aug 20, 2023 08:11 AM IST

    CTET 2023 exam today

    CBSE is going to held the CTET August 2023 exam today, August 20, in two shifts.

