CUET PG 2022: Application correction process ends on august 24

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the application correction process for Common University Entrance Test for Post-Graduate Admissions, or CUET-PG 2022 on today August 24. Candidates who want to make changes in their application can do the same through the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Corrections to the information on the online application forms will be accepted up until 11:50 p.m. on August 24, 2022, with the payment of an additional fee (depending on the changes made to the form).

CUET PG 2022: How to make changes in the application form

Visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in

Login using Application No, Password

Make the necessary corrections and submit

Download and take print out.

NTA will be conducting CUET PG 2022 examination for approx 3.57 lacs candidates from September 1 to 11.