CUET PG 2022 application correction window reopens at cuet.nta.nic.in

The Common University Entrance Test for Post-Graduate Admissions, or CUET-PG 2022, application correction window has been reopened by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who want to make changes in their application can do the same through the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

The Last date to make changes in the CUET PG 2022 application form is August 23. Last date for Payment of Application Fee Online (if required) is August 24 (upto 11.50 pm).

“Corrections in the particulars in the Online Application Forms shall be accepted and submission of additional fee (depending on the changes made in the form) up to 11:50 pm on 24 August, 2022”, reads the official website.

CUET PG 2022 will be conducted from September 1 to 11.

CUET PG 2022: How to make changes

Visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in

Login using Application No, Password

Make the necessary corrections and submit

Download and take print out.