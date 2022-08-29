Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CUET PG admit card 2022 released on cuet.nta.nic.in; Direct link

CUET PG admit card 2022 released on cuet.nta.nic.in; Direct link

Published on Aug 29, 2022 08:12 AM IST

CUET PG admit card 2022 for September 1, 2 and 3 exams released on cuet.nta.nic.in. Direct link given here.

CUET PG admit card 2022 released on cuet.nta.nic.in(cuet.nta.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

CUET PG 2022 Admit Card: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit cards for the fist phase of Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate or CUET PG 2022. Candidates who will appear in the exam can go to cuet.nta.nic.in and download it.

To download CUET PG admit cards, candidates have to login to the website with application number and date of birth.

CUET PG is a national-level entrance examination for admission to postgraduate courses at participating universities across the country. National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the exam on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The exam will take place from September 1 to 11 in two shifts – from 10 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Admit cards have been issued only for exams scheduled for September 1, 2, and 3. For the remaining exams, admit cards will be issued later.

education news

