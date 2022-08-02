CUET PG exam 2022 from September 1: UGC Chief M Jagadesh Kumar

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
competitive exams
Published on Aug 02, 2022 10:58 AM IST
CUET PG 2022 date has been announced. Exam begins on September 1. 
CUET PG 2022 date announced (Representational)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

CUET PG 2022 Date: Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate students – CUET PG 2022 – will be conducted from September 1, University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar has announced. National Testing Agency (NTA) will administer the test on behalf of the commission for admitting students to postgraduate courses at participating universities across the country.

Announcing CUET PG dates on Twitter, Kumar said, “The dates for CUET (PG) – 2022 are: 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 10, 11 September 2022. The dates of Advance City Intimation and Release of Admit Card will be announced later on. The detailed Schedule along with the Test Paper Code and Shift/Time will be announced by NTA.”

“CUET (PG) will provide a single window opportunity to students to seek admission in participating Universities across the country. It will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode for 3.57 lacs candidates in approx. 500 Cities and 13 Cities outside India,” he added.

Sixty six universities have decided to participate in the first edition of CUET PG, he informed.

Meanwhile, admit cards for the second phase of CUET UG 2022 will be published on August 2.

