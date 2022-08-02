CUET 2022 Admit Card Live: CUET UG phase 2 hall tickets out, direct link
- CUET UG 2022 phase 2 admit cards released on cuet.samarth.ac.in. Direct link and latest updates here.
CUET UG Admit Card 2022 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022 admit cards for the phase 2 exam today, August 2, 2022. CUET admit cards are now available on cuet.samarth.ac.in. The test begins on August 4. Admit cards can be downloaded using application number and date of birth.
In the second phase of CUET, around 6,80,000 candidates will appear, as informed by NTA.
Phase I of CUET (UG) – 2022 was conducted from 15 to 20 July 2022 in 247 Centres throughout 160 cities. Phase 2 will be held from August 4, 5 and 6.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Aug 02, 2022 11:17 AM IST
CUET UG admit card 2022: Phase 2 hall ticket download link
-
Aug 02, 2022 11:06 AM IST
Where to check CUET UG 2022 phase 2 admit card
Candidates can download CUET UG admit cards from cuet.samarth.ac.in.
-
Aug 02, 2022 11:05 AM IST
CUET UG 2022 admit card released
NTA has now released CUET UG 2022 phase 2 admit cards.
-
Aug 02, 2022 11:00 AM IST
CUET UG admit card for phase 2 not released yet
NTA is yet to publish CUET UG admit cards on cuet.samarth.ac.in.
-
Aug 02, 2022 10:38 AM IST
CUET PG date announced: Report
Common University Entrance Test CUET (PG) -2022 will be held from September 1-7 & September 9-11, 2022 and dates of advance city intimation & release of admit card will be announced later on, news agency ANI reported, quoting M.Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC).
-
Aug 02, 2022 10:37 AM IST
How to download CUET UG admit cards
- Go to cuet.samarth.ac.in.
- On the home page, click on the CUET UG phase 2 admit card link under candidate activity tab.
- Enter your login details.
- Submit and download admit card.
-
Aug 02, 2022 10:25 AM IST
CUET admit card: Exam centre change allowed
In the admit card notification, NTA said due to insufficient number of registered candidates in a city or insufficient number of secure nodes, a different city may have been allotted to some candidates. Such candidates have been given a choice to either avail the examination facility at the different city allotted or exercise the option to appear in the earlier city at a later date, after August 10.
“These candidates are requested to exercise this option before downloading their Admit Cards and their examinations will be scheduled after 10 August 2022. This option can be seen on the official website of CUET (UG) for downloading the Admit Card,” NTA said.
-
Aug 02, 2022 10:15 AM IST
Login details for CUET admit card download
Candidates need to login with their application number and date of birth to download CUET UG admit cards.
-
Aug 02, 2022 10:13 AM IST
CUET UG admit card release time
CUET UG admit card was scheduled to be released at 10 am. It is not available on NTA websites yet.
-
Aug 02, 2022 10:12 AM IST
CUET UG Phase 2 admit cards today
NTA will publish CUET UG phase 2 admit cards on August 2, on cuet.samarth.ac.in.
CUET UG Phase 2 exam admit card released at cuet.samarth.ac.in, get link here
- NTA has released the CUET UG Phase 2 admit card for the exam to be held on to be held on August 4, August5 and August 6.
CUET PG exam 2022 from September 1: UGC Chief M Jagadesh Kumar
- CUET PG 2022 date has been announced. Exam begins on September 1.
CUET UG 2022 Admit Card: Candidates allowed to choose exam city for phase 2
- CUET UG admit cards releasing on August 2 on cuet.samarth.ac.in.
CUET 2022 Admit Card Live: CUET UG phase 2 hall tickets out, direct link
- CUET UG 2022 phase 2 admit cards released on cuet.samarth.ac.in. Direct link and latest updates here.
CUET UG Phase 2 exam admit card releasing today at 10 am on cuet.samarth.ac.in
- NTA will release the the CUET UG Phase 2 exam admit cards August 2 at 10 am.
KCET Counselling 2022: Document verification postponed, upload Class 12th marks
- KCET Counselling 2022: UGCET document verification scheduled to begin on August 5 have been postponed and new dates will be announced later, a notification on the KEA websites, kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea, reads.
IBPS PO Recruitment: Apply for 6000+ vacancies from Aug 2 at ibps.in
- IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: The institute of banking personnel selection (IBPS) has invited online applications for the common recruitment process for recruitment to the posts of Probationary Officer and Management Trainee in the Participating Banks.
UPSSSC Lekhpal answer key 2022 out at upsssc.gov.in, link here
- UPSSSC has released the answer keys for the UP Rajyaseva Lekhpal Main Exam 2022.
IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: Notification out to fill 6432 vacancies
- IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on Monday released the IBPS PO Recruitment 2022 notification (CRP PO/MT-XII for Vacancies of 2023-24)
CBHFL Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 45 officer & Jr. manager posts
- CBHFL Recruitment 2022: Central Bank Home Finance Limited (CBHFL) has invited online applications for the posts of Officer, Senior Officer and Junior Manager.
JKPSC CCE answer key released at jkpsc.nic.in, here's the direct link to check
- JKPSC has released the provisional answer key for the Jammu & Kashmir Combined Competitive (Prelims) Examination 2022.
SSB Odisha B.Ed Answer Key 2022 released at ssbodisha.ac.in, direct link here
- SSB Odisha B.Ed Answer Key 2022 has been released on August 1, raise objections till August 5.
OJEE 2022 Round 2 Registration to being today at ojee.admissions.nic.in
- OJEE 2022 round 2, or special round registration process will begin today, August 1 after 5 pm
NITTT 2022 result out at nittt.nta.ac.in, get link and know how to check
- NITTT 2022: National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training 2022 result announced.
IIT JEE Advanced 2022 registration begins on August 7, exam on August 28
- JEE Advanced 2022 registration process will commence from August 7.