CUET 2022 Admit Card Live: CUET UG phase 2 hall tickets out, direct link

  • CUET UG 2022 phase 2 admit cards released on cuet.samarth.ac.in. Direct link and latest updates here.
Updated on Aug 02, 2022 11:17 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk
CUET UG Admit Card 2022 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022 admit cards for the phase 2 exam today, August 2, 2022. CUET admit cards are now available on cuet.samarth.ac.in. The test begins on August 4. Admit cards can be downloaded using application number and date of birth. 

In the second phase of CUET, around 6,80,000 candidates will appear, as informed by NTA. 

Phase I of CUET (UG) – 2022 was conducted from 15 to 20 July 2022 in 247 Centres throughout 160 cities. Phase 2 will be held from August 4, 5 and 6.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 02, 2022 11:17 AM IST

    CUET UG admit card 2022: Phase 2 hall ticket download link

    CUET UG phase 2 admit card 2022

  • Aug 02, 2022 11:06 AM IST

    Where to check CUET UG 2022 phase 2 admit card

    Candidates can download CUET UG admit cards from cuet.samarth.ac.in. 

  • Aug 02, 2022 11:05 AM IST

    CUET UG 2022 admit card released

    NTA has now released CUET UG 2022 phase 2 admit cards.

  • Aug 02, 2022 11:00 AM IST

    CUET UG admit card for phase 2 not released yet

    NTA is yet to publish CUET UG admit cards on cuet.samarth.ac.in. 

  • Aug 02, 2022 10:38 AM IST

    CUET PG date announced: Report

    Common University Entrance Test CUET (PG) -2022 will be held from September 1-7 & September 9-11, 2022 and dates of advance city intimation & release of admit card will be announced later on, news agency ANI reported, quoting M.Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC). 

  • Aug 02, 2022 10:37 AM IST

    How to download CUET UG admit cards

    1. Go to cuet.samarth.ac.in.
    2. On the home page, click on the CUET UG phase 2 admit card link under candidate activity tab.
    3. Enter your login details.
    4. Submit and download admit card.
  • Aug 02, 2022 10:25 AM IST

    CUET admit card: Exam centre change allowed

    In the admit card notification, NTA said due to insufficient number of registered candidates in a city or insufficient number of secure nodes, a different city may have been allotted to some candidates. Such candidates have been given a choice to either avail the examination facility at the different city allotted or exercise the option to appear in the earlier city at a later date, after August 10. 

    “These candidates are requested to exercise this option before downloading their Admit Cards and their examinations will be scheduled after 10 August 2022. This option can be seen on the official website of CUET (UG) for downloading the Admit Card,” NTA said. 

  • Aug 02, 2022 10:15 AM IST

    Login details for CUET admit card download

    Candidates need to login with their application number and date of birth to download CUET UG admit cards. 

  • Aug 02, 2022 10:13 AM IST

    CUET UG admit card release time

    CUET UG admit card was scheduled to be released at 10 am. It is not available on NTA websites yet.

  • Aug 02, 2022 10:12 AM IST

    CUET UG Phase 2 admit cards today

    NTA will publish CUET UG phase 2 admit cards on August 2, on cuet.samarth.ac.in. 

education news

