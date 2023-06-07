Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CUET UG 2023 admit card for June 9-11 exams out on cuet.samarth.ac.in, link here

CUET UG 2023 admit card for June 9-11 exams out on cuet.samarth.ac.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 07, 2023 12:44 PM IST

CUET UG admit cards for June 9-11 released. Download it from cuet.samarth.ac.in.

National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued admit cards of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate or CUET UG 2023 scheduled for June 9, 10 and 11. Candidates can download it from the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET UG admit card for June 9-11 exams out on cuet.samarth.ac.in (PTI)
CUET UG admit card for June 9-11 exams out on cuet.samarth.ac.in (PTI)

CUET UG admit card download link.

Around 1,87,011 students will appear for CUET UG on these the days. Admit cards for May 21 to 31 and June 1 to 8 have already been issued. Around 25,13,335 candidates were supposed to take the exam on these dates.

To dowload CUET UG admit cards, candidates have to login with their application number and date of birth.

“The candidates are advised to carefully read the Subject-Specific Instructions and other instructions mentioned in the Question paper and abide by the same. The candidates scheduled for these dates will appear for the subjects mentioned in their Admit Card. City Intimation Slip / Admit Card in respect of subjects with medium opted in the application but not visible above will be displayed in due course,” NTA said in the notice.

There are some cities where the count of registered candidates is very large and therefore the exam may be extended beyond June 11, NTA said, adding that exam city slip and admit cards for such candidates will be issued subsequently.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
admit card.
admit card.
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out