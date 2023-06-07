CUET UG 2023 admit card for June 9-11 exams out on cuet.samarth.ac.in, link here

National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued admit cards of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate or CUET UG 2023 scheduled for June 9, 10 and 11. Candidates can download it from the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in. CUET UG admit card for June 9-11 exams out on cuet.samarth.ac.in (PTI)

CUET UG admit card download link.

Around 1,87,011 students will appear for CUET UG on these the days. Admit cards for May 21 to 31 and June 1 to 8 have already been issued. Around 25,13,335 candidates were supposed to take the exam on these dates.

To dowload CUET UG admit cards, candidates have to login with their application number and date of birth.

“The candidates are advised to carefully read the Subject-Specific Instructions and other instructions mentioned in the Question paper and abide by the same. The candidates scheduled for these dates will appear for the subjects mentioned in their Admit Card. City Intimation Slip / Admit Card in respect of subjects with medium opted in the application but not visible above will be displayed in due course,” NTA said in the notice.

There are some cities where the count of registered candidates is very large and therefore the exam may be extended beyond June 11, NTA said, adding that exam city slip and admit cards for such candidates will be issued subsequently.