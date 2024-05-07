CUET UG 2024: How commerce students can prepare for the exam

CUET UG 2024: With the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2024 approaching, commerce students are gearing up to ace the exam and secure admission to their dream colleges. To help them navigate through the preparation process effectively, we've compiled a comprehensive guide tailored specifically for commerce students. Mentioned below are the subject-specific study suggestions recommended books, key chapters, and estimated study time to ensure that the students are well-equipped for success: - The CUET-UG will be conducted in May this year. Here are some tips to prepare for this exam if you are a commerce student. (Representational)

Accountancy:

Accountancy forms a crucial part of the CUET syllabus for commerce students. Here are some specific

Study suggestions:

- Revise concepts, formulas, and practice MCQs

- Focus on theory from NCERT books and MCQs from reference books such as DK Goel's Accounting series.

- Allocate 3 hours per day.

Key Chapters:

1. Accounting for Share Capital

2. Reconstitution of a Partnership Firm: Admission of a Partner

3. Reconstitution of a Partnership Firm: Retirement/Death of a Partner

4. Issue and Redemption of Debentures

5. Cash Flow Statement

Economics:

Economics is another significant domain in the CUET examination. Here's how you can prepare effectively:

- Learn laws, definitions, and practice MCQs.

- Refer to NCERT books and additional reference books like TR Jain's Introductory Macroeconomics and

Indian Economic Development.

- Dedicate 2 hours per day.

Key Chapters:

1. Employment: Growth, informalisation, and Other Issues

2. Government Budget and the Economy

3. Money and Banking

4. National Income Accounting

5. Determination of Income and Employment

Business Studies:

Business Studies is integral to the commerce curriculum. Follow these study suggestions:

- Memorise and revise important terms and facts, followed by MCQ practice.

- Depend on NCERT books and supplementary material like Poonam Gandhi's Business Studies.

- Allocate 1 hour per day for study.

Key Chapters:

1. Directing

2. Staffing

3. Controlling

4. Financial Management

5. Financial Markets

English:

The English section of CUET evaluated various language skills. Here's how you can prepare:

- Concentrate on improving vocabulary, grammar, and comprehension abilities.

- Utilise reference books like Wren and Martin and Word Power Made Easy.

- Dedicate 2 hours per day.

Key Chapters:

1. Reading Comprehension

2. Literary Aptitude (Reported Speech, Voice, Prepositions, Adverbs, Clause, Sentence)

3. Vocabulary (Antonyms, Synonyms, Homophones, Idioms, Foreign Vocabulary)

General Test:

The general test evaluates quantitative aptitude, reasoning, current affairs, and general awareness.

Follow these suggestions:

- Analyse previous year’s questions to understand the syllabus.

- Practice a large number of questions for quantitative aptitude and reasoning.

- Watch television or read newspapers to have good knowledge and understanding of national and international events.

Key Chapters:

1. Quantitative Reasoning

2. Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning

3. Current Affairs

4. General Awareness

Preparing for CUET UG 2024 requires diligent effort, strategic planning, and effective time management skills. By following the comprehensive guide outlined above and dedicating consistent efforts to their preparation, commerce students can enhance their chances of success in CUET UG 2024 and pave the way for a bright academic future.

(Author Santosh Anand, Head Content, ExamFactor. Views expressed are personal.)