CUET UG 2024 Registration Live: Applications from today, major changes in exam expected
CUET UG 2024 Registration 2024 Live Updates: Online application forms for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate or CUET UG 2024 will be released today, February 27. Candidates can apply for the examination on cuet.samarth.ac.in when the process begins. On Sunday, UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar told ANI that the application process will begin either on Monday or Tuesday. It did not start on Monday and therefore, students can expect it today. ...Read More
The detailed notification and information bulletin of CUET UG will be released along with applications. The entrance test is scheduled for May 15 to 31.
The exam serves as a common screening test that enables selected students to apply for admission to all the central universities, in addition to many other participating institutions in the country.
A major rejig is likely to take place this time, which includes doing away with the normalisation of CUET UG scores, a hybrid (both computer and OMR) mode of examination and giving candidates a fewer choice of subject combinations. The exam notice and the information bulletin will mention these changes if implemented.
Check the latest updates on CUET UG 2024 registration below:
CUET UG 2024: Hybrid mode of exam expected this year
CUET UG, the country's second-biggest entrance exam, is expected to go hybrid from 2024 onwards, which means it will be held using both computers and OMR sheets. This is being done to provide candidates with a nearby exam city.
"The NTA is working on the possibility of conducting papers with a large registration in the OMR mode. This will help us choose a large number of schools as test centres. This will ensure that the students will get a centre within their town or city and do not have to travel to faraway places," University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar told PTI.
CUET UG 2024: Important dates
Application begins on: February 27 (expected)
Ends on: The date will be mentioned on the information bulletin.
Exam dates: May 15 to 31. The detailed schedule will be published later.
CUET UG 2024 registration from today
The online registration cum application process of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate or CUET UG 2024 will begin today, February 27.