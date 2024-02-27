CUET UG 2024 Registration Live: Applications from today, major changes in exam expected

CUET UG 2024 Registration 2024 Live Updates: Online application forms for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate or CUET UG 2024 will be released today, February 27. Candidates can apply for the examination on cuet.samarth.ac.in when the process begins. On Sunday, UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar told ANI that the application process will begin either on Monday or Tuesday. It did not start on Monday and therefore, students can expect it today. ...Read More

The detailed notification and information bulletin of CUET UG will be released along with applications. The entrance test is scheduled for May 15 to 31.

The exam serves as a common screening test that enables selected students to apply for admission to all the central universities, in addition to many other participating institutions in the country.

A major rejig is likely to take place this time, which includes doing away with the normalisation of CUET UG scores, a hybrid (both computer and OMR) mode of examination and giving candidates a fewer choice of subject combinations. The exam notice and the information bulletin will mention these changes if implemented.

Check the latest updates on CUET UG 2024 registration below: