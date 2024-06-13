CUET UG Answer Key 2024 Live: NTA to release provisional key on exams.nta.ac.in
CUET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to publish the provisional answer key of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2024) soon. Once released, candidates can download it from the agency's websites – exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG and cuetug-ac.ntaonline.in. The entrance test was conducted on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24 and 29, 2024 in a hybrid mode (CBT and Pen & Paper) mode at various exam centres located in 379 cities, including 26 cities outside India....Read More
Along with the provisional answer key of CUET UG, the NTA will also publish candidates' responses and question papers. Candidates can download these and the answer key using the application number and date of birth.
The agency will open the objection window after releasing the provisional key to allow candidates to send their feedback on payment of a non-refundable fee for each question.
This year, around 15 lakh candidates have appeared for the undergraduate entrance test of central universities and other participating institutions. Check the latest updates on CUET UG answer key below.
CUET UG Answer Key 2024 Live: About objection window
After the provisional answer key of CUET UG, the NTA will open the objection window and allow candidates to send their feedback on payment of a non-refundable fee for each question.
CUET UG Answer Key 2024 Live: Responses and questions will be displayed
Along with the CUET UG answer key, the NTA will also display the candidates' responses and questions asked in the examination.
CUET UG Answer Key 2024 Live: Keep your login details ready
The answer key of CUET UG can be downloaded using the application number and date of birth of the candidate.
