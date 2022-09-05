CUET UG Result 2022 Date: When can students expect results?

CUET UG 2022 Result: Six phases of the first edition of the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate or CUET UG 2022 are now over. National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the entrance examination for around 15 lakh students in July-August 2022. As per official information, results of CUET UG 2022 will be declared by September 9. Scorecards will be made available on the official website of the exam, cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The exam recorded 60% consolidated attendance across the country for all six phases. The entrance test is for admission to undergraduate courses at central universities across the country, and other participating universities.

Around 90 universities, including 43 central universities, are participating in CUET-UG this year. After results are announced, students will have to apply for admission to their preferred universities separately.

When declared, students can check their results using application number and date of birth. These are the steps to download CUET UG scorecards:

How to check CUET UG result 2022

Go to cuet.samarth.ac.in. On the home page, click on the result link. Enter your application number and password and login. View your scorecard. Save the page/take printout for future use.