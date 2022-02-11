DBSE schools of specialized excellence admissions underway, apply by Feb 28

The Delhi Board of Secondary Education (DBSE) has begun the registration process for admission to schools of specialized excellence (SoSE) for the 2022-23 academic year. Interested students can register online until February 28 at edudel.nic.in/sose.

Schools of Specialized Excellence are choice-based schools for students in grades 9 to 12, allowing them to specialize in their chosen fields of study.

Delhi Board of Secondary Education (DBSE) has specialization in five domains i.e. Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), Performing and Visual Arts, Humanities, High-end 21st Century Skills, and Armed Forces Preparatory Schools.

The admission for STEM and AFPS is open for classes 9 and 11th. However, for Performing Visual Arts, Humanities, High-end 21st Century Skills admission are open for class 9th. There are 31 Schools of Specialized Excellence across Delhi. Of these 12 are for STEM, 7 for Humanities, 7 for High-End 21st Century Skills, 4 for Performing and Visual Arts, and 1 (Residential) for Armed Forces Preparation. According to Delhi government guidelines, SoSE students are not charged any fees.

Only students studying in Delhi's government, government-aided, and recognised private schools who are also Delhi residents (with proper proof of residency) are eligible to apply for admission to SoSE. At least half of the students admitted to SoSE will come from government schools.

DBSE SoSE admission 2022 eligibility criteria: Students seeking admission in the 9th class must have obtained at least 60% marks in class 7. 5% relaxation will be given to SC/ST/OBC students. For STEM and AFPS candidates seeking admission in class 11th must possess at least 75% marks in class 9.

On social media, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia announced the SoSE admission process.

Schools of Specialized Excellence are affiliated with the Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) and are built around the DBSE philosophy of moving away from memorization by integrating assessment into everyday teaching-learning practice and using assessments for learning rather than just as assessments of learning. The International Baccalaureate (IB), a global community of educators who have worked with 5500 schools in 159 countries, is collaborating with DBSE.

Last year around,26,687 registrations were made for the four types of SoSEs (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), Humanities, Performing and Visual Arts, and High-end 21st Century Skills).

Around 14,245 students took their tests on the given dates. A total of 2,794 students have been selected through the process and have been offered admissions in the STEM, Humanities, and High-end 21st Century Skills schools.