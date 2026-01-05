GATE 2026 Admit Card News Live: When will IIT GATE hall ticket release?
GATE 2026 Admit Card News Live: IIT GATE hall tickets to be out on gate2026.iitg.ac.in. Follow the blog for latest updates on hall ticket link, how to download and more.
GATE 2026 Admit Card News Live: Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has not yet released the GATE 2026 Admit Card. When released, candidates who will appear for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2026 can download the hall ticket through the official website of IIT GATE at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. The admit card was scheduled to be released on January 2, 2026, but has been postponed. The official website reads, "The release date of the GATE 2026 admit card has been postponed. The revised release date will be announced soon."...Read More
The GATE 2026 exam will be held on February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts- first or forenoon session from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and second or afternoon session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.GATE 2026 will be conducted for 30 test papers. A candidate is allowed to appear either in one or up to two test papers.
Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card release date, download link and other details.
GATE 2026 Admit Card News Live: How to download hall ticket?
1. Visit the official website of IIT GATE at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.
2. Click on GATE Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.
5. Check the admit card and download it.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
