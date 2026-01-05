Live

GATE 2026 Admit Card News Live: When will IIT GATE hall ticket release?

GATE 2026 Admit Card News Live: Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has not yet released the GATE 2026 Admit Card. When released, candidates who will appear for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2026 can download the hall ticket through the official website of IIT GATE at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. The admit card was scheduled to be released on January 2, 2026, but has been postponed. The official website reads, "The release date of the GATE 2026 admit card has been postponed. The revised release date will be announced soon." The GATE 2026 exam will be held on February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts- first or forenoon session from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and second or afternoon session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.GATE 2026 will be conducted for 30 test papers. A candidate is allowed to appear either in one or up to two test papers. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card release date, download link and other details. ...Read More

