GPSC civil service main exam result out at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in: Steps to check

The GPSC result is available at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Candidates can check their result using exam roll number.
GPSC civil service main exam result out at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in: Steps to check(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Nov 18, 2021 02:49 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the result of the civil service (class 1 and 2) main written exam held on July 20, 22 and 24. The GPSC result is available at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. A total of 962 candidates have qualified for the interview which is scheduled to begin on November 25.

GPSC main exam result 

GPSC main exam result: Know how to check

  • Go to gpsc.gujarat.gov.in
  • Click on the civil service (class 1 and 2) main written exam result
  • Download the result file
  • Search your roll number

“If there is any change in the postal address of candidates who have qualified for interview test, they are requested to communicate the new postal address to the office of the Commission by an application along-with pertinent document that proves their candidature viz copy of their application and prelim & Main Exam call letter,” GPSC has informed the candidates who have qualified for the interview.

Candidates who wish to have their marks rechecked can apply on the GPSC portal. Candidates can also request for the marksheet.

