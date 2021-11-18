Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Gujarat Civil Service (Class I, II) main exam result declared, 962 qualify
Gujarat Civil Service (Class I, II) main exam result declared, 962 qualify

  • The Gujarat Civil Service (Class I, II) main exam result has been declared. The list of the candidates who have qualified the main written exam is available on the official website of the GPSC.
Published on Nov 18, 2021 02:34 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Gujarat Civil Service (Class I, II) main exam result has been declared. A total of 962 candidates have qualified for the interview which will commence on November 25, the Gujarat Public Service Commission said on Thursday. The exam was held on July 20, 22 and 24.

The list of the candidates who have qualified the main written exam is available on the official website of the Commission.

GPSC civil service main exam result

The exam is being held for selection to Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-I, Gujarat Civil Service, Class-I & Class-II and Gujarat State Municipal Chief Officers’ Service Class-II.

“The candidate who desires to have his marks of the Main Examination rechecked may apply to the Commission along with such fees as may be fixed by the Commission for each paper within a period of 30 days from the date of declaration of the final result of the Main Examination i.e. subsequent to Viva-voce,” the Commission has said.

“The candidate who desires to have the Mark-sheet of the Main Examination or part thereof shall apply to the Commission along with such fees as may be fixed by the Commission within a period of 15 days from the date of declaration of the final result of the Main Examination i.e. subsequent to Viva-voce,” it has added.

Thursday, November 18, 2021
