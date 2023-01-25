Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Haryana D.El.Ed Exam Datesheet: BSEH 1st, 2nd year mercy chance exam dates out

Haryana D.El.Ed Exam Datesheet: BSEH 1st, 2nd year mercy chance exam dates out

Published on Jan 25, 2023 03:12 PM IST

Haryana D.El.Ed Exam Datesheet has been released. The timetable has been released for 1st, 2nd year mercy chance exam. Check datesheet below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Board of School Education, Haryana has released Haryana D.El.Ed Exam Datesheet. The timetable has been released for 1st year and 2nd year Re-Appear/ Mercy Chance (Admission Year- 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021) on the official site of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

The examination will be conducted from February 27 to March 24, 2023 in single shift. The D.El.Ed exam will begin at 12.30 pm and will end at 3.30 pm for both first and second year.

Differently Abled (i) Blind candidates (ii) Dyslexic & Spastic candidates (iii) Deaf & Dumb candidates (iv) Benchmarks Disabilities (v) Permanently disabled who are unable to write with their own hands, services of amanuensis shall be provided alongwith an extra time of 20 minutes per hour answering the paper.

Calculators & Mobile Phones are not permitted in the Examination Hall, if found U.M.C. will be registered. All the registered candidates will have to carry their admit card to appear for the examination. To download the datesheet, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Haryana D.El.Ed Exam Datesheet: How to download

  • Visit the official site of BSEH at bseh.org.in.
  • Click on ‘Mercy Chance exam datesheet’ link available on the home page.
  • The datesheet will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the datesheet and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Official Datesheet Here 

