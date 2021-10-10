Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Himachal Pradesh: HPPSC announces interview dates for various posts
  • HPPSC has announced interview dates for veterinary officer, drug inspector, radiation safety officer (radiotherapy), and medical physicist posts.
Himachal Pradesh: HPPSC announces interview dates for various posts(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Oct 10, 2021 04:20 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has announced the interview dates for various posts: veterinary officer, drug inspector, radiation safety officer (radiotherapy), and medical physicist. The admit cards of the interview will be issued to eligible candidates soon, the Commission has said. The admit cards will be released on the official website of the Commission.

The interview for veterinary officer and drug inspector posts will be held from October 27 to October 29.

The interview for radiation safety officer post will be held on a single day on October 27. 

The interview for medical physicist post will be held on October 28, 29.

“The Personality Test call letters to all provisionally admitted candidates who have been declared qualified in Objective Type Screening Test for the above mentioned post(s) will be uploaded on the Commission’s website along with “Instructions to candidates for Personality Test” shortly,” the Commission has said in official notification. 

“Besides, all admitted / qualified candidates will be informed through SMS / e-mail on their respective Mobile No. (s) and email ID(s) provided by them in their respective online Recruitment Application,” it has added.

 

