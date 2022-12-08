Home / Education / Competitive Exams / HPPSC HAS Prelims final answer key out; Mains registration begins

HPPSC HAS Prelims final answer key out; Mains registration begins

Published on Dec 08, 2022 03:33 PM IST

HPPSC HAS CCE Prelims Answer Key 2021: Candidates can download the answer key from hppsc.hp.gov.in. The application process for Mains exam has also started.

ByHT Education Desk

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has published the final answer key of Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination – HPPSC CCE Prelims 2021 or HPPSC HAS Prelims 2021.

Candidates can check it on hppsc.hp.gov.in or use the link given below.

HPPSC has also started the application process for the HAS Mains examination. The last date to apply is December 25.

“The Link for applying Online applications for the Main (written) Examination, 2021 has been activated. The closing date for making online applications for the main examination has been fixed as 25-12-2022,” an official statement said.

HPPSC HAS Prelims result 2021 was announced on December 6. The exam was held on October 16.

HPPSC further announced that CCE Mains exam has been rescheduled. Papers will be held on February 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 10 and 11, 2023. Candidates who qualify in the Mains exam will be called for the interview round.

Here is the HPPSC HAS Prelims answer key:

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
