HPPSC Main Exam 2023 schedule released at hppsc.hp.gov.in, notification here
Nov 21, 2023 04:43 PM IST
HPPSC releases schedule for H.P. Administrative Service Competitive-2023 (Main) Examination, to commence on December 13.
The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the examination schedule for the H.P. Administrative Service Competitive-2023 (Main) Examination. The HPPSC Main Exam 2023 will commence on December 13. Candidates will be able to check the detailed schedule on the official website at hppsc.hp.gov.in.
HPPSC Main Exam 2023 schedule
|Date
|Subject
|Time
|December 13, 2023
English
Hindi
9 am to 12 noon
2 pm to 5 pm
|December 14
|Essay
|10 am to 1 pm
|December 15
|General Studies-I
|10 am to 1 pm
|December 16
|General Studies-II
|10 am to 1 pm
|December 17
|General Studies-III
|10 am to 1 pm
|December 18
|Optional - I
|10 am to 1 pm
|December 19
|Optional -II
|10 am to 1 pm
If candidates have any questions, they may call the toll-free numbers 0177-2629738, 2624313, and 1800-180-8004.
Candidates can check the detailed schedule below:
