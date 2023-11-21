HPPSC Main Exam 2023 schedule released at hppsc.hp.gov.in, notification here

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the examination schedule for the H.P. Administrative Service Competitive-2023 (Main) Examination. The HPPSC Main Exam 2023 will commence on December 13. Candidates will be able to check the detailed schedule on the official website at hppsc.hp.gov.in. HPPSC Main Exam 2023 schedule released at hppsc.hp.gov.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

HPPSC Main Exam 2023 schedule

Date Subject Time December 13, 2023 English Hindi 9 am to 12 noon 2 pm to 5 pm December 14 Essay 10 am to 1 pm December 15 General Studies-I 10 am to 1 pm December 16 General Studies-II 10 am to 1 pm December 17 General Studies-III 10 am to 1 pm December 18 Optional - I 10 am to 1 pm December 19 Optional -II 10 am to 1 pm

If candidates have any questions, they may call the toll-free numbers 0177-2629738, 2624313, and 1800-180-8004.

Candidates can check the detailed schedule below: