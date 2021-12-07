Home / Education / Competitive Exams / HPPSC main exam admit card released, download now
competitive exams

HPPSC main exam admit card released, download now

  • HPPSC main exam admit card has been released. Candidates can download it at hppsc.hp.gov.in.
HPPSC main exam admit card released, download now
HPPSC main exam admit card released, download now
Published on Dec 07, 2021 06:34 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The admit cards for the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Combined Competitive Main Written Examination-2020 have been released on the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) on December 7.

Eligible candidates can download the main exam admit card from hppsc.hp.gov.in using the registration details.

Download HPPSC main exam admit card

HPPSC main exam admit card: Know how to download

  • Go to the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in
  • Click on the admit card link
  • Enter the registration details
  • Download the admit card

“The candidates may download the e-Admit Cards along with detailed instructions to the candidates on A-4 Size paper. The e-Admit cards are not being sent separately to individual candidates,” HPPSC has informed candidates.

The main exam will be held from December 15 to 21. There will be no exam on December 20.

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hppsc
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 08, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out