HPSC HCS Personality Test 2021 dates out at hpsc.gov.in, check schedule

Haryana Public Service Commission has released HPSC HCS Personality Test 2021 dates. The viva-voca/ personality test for HSC (Ex. Br.) and other Allied Services 2021 dates can be checked on the official site of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in.

The personality test will be conducted on January 30, 31, February 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5, 2023. The viva-voca will be conducted in two shifts- first shift will be conducted at 8 am and second shift will be conducted from 12 pm onwards. The interview will be conducted at Commission’s Office Panchkula. To check the exam schedule and roll numbers candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

HPSC HCS Personality Test 2021: How to check dates

Visit the official site of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in.

Click on HPSC HCS Personality Test 2021 dates link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The main exam result was announced on January 17, 2023. The examination was conducted on October 29 and November 1, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of HPSC.

Check Personality Test Schedule here