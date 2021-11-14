HPSC interview date for scientist, audit officer, asst professor posts announced

The interview selection for Scientist B, audit officer and assistant professor posts have been announced by the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC). The HPSC interview dates are available on the official website of the Commission, hpsc.gov.in.

The interview for selection of Scientist-B in Haryana State Pollution Control Board will be held on November 23.

The interview for audit officer post in Cooperative Societies in Cooperation Department will be held on November 24.

The Commission will conduct interview for selection of Assistant Professor (College Cadre) - Punjabi in Higher Education Department will be held on November 25.

Interview call letters will be emailed to candidates. “Letters calling the candidates for viva-voce are being sent through email only. The requests for change of date of interview will not be entertained. The candidates are directed to report in Haryana Public service commission's office one hour before the time of interview,” the Commission has said in the notification.

