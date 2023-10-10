IAF Agniveervayu Admit Card 2023 Live: Exam date, city name released

IAF Agniveervayu Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: Admit cards for the online examination of Indian Air Force (IAF) Agniveer Vayu (AGNIVEERVAYU INTAKE 01/2024) will be issued soon. As per information on the official website, agnipathvayu.cdac.in, candidates can download their admit cards 24-48 hours prior to the exam date. The online exam will be held October 13 onwards and therefore, admit cards are expected soon. IAF Agniveervayu Admit Card 2023 Live Updates (agnipathvayu.cdac.in)

Ahead of admit cards, IAF has issued exam city name and the exam date on the website. Username and password are the login credentials required to download it.

Check IAF Agniveervayu exam date, city name

When available, the direct link to check admit cards will be shared here.