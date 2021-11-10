IBPS releases exam call letter for Hindi officer, Asst Professor, other posts

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the online exam for Hindi officer, assistant professors, faculty research associates, research associates, IT engineers (data centre), IT database administrators and software developers and testers (frontend, backend) posts.

Download IBPS exam call letter

IBPS exam call letter: Know how to download

Go to the official website, ibps.in

Click on the online exam call letter

Enter the registration details

Submit the details

Download the call letter

Assistant professors will be selected on the basis of group exercises, presentation exercise and personal interview.

Faculty research associates, and research associates will be selected on the basis of online exam, item writing exercise, group exercises and personal interview. Selection of Hindi Officers will be on the basis of online exam, skill test, item writing exercise and personal interview. Selection to other posts will be on the basis of online exam, skill test and personal interview.