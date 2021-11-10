Home / Education / Competitive Exams / IBPS releases exam call letter for Hindi officer, Asst Professor, other posts
IBPS releases exam call letter for Hindi officer, Asst Professor, other posts

  • IBPS exam call letter is available on the official website, ibps.in. 
Published on Nov 10, 2021 04:10 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the online exam for Hindi officer, assistant professors, faculty research associates, research associates, IT engineers (data centre), IT database administrators and software developers and testers (frontend, backend) posts.

IBPS exam call letter: Know how to download

  • Go to the official website, ibps.in
  • Click on the online exam call letter
  • Enter the registration details
  • Submit the details
  • Download the call letter

Assistant professors will be selected on the basis of group exercises, presentation exercise and personal interview.

Faculty research associates, and research associates will be selected on the basis of online exam, item writing exercise, group exercises and personal interview. Selection of Hindi Officers will be on the basis of online exam, skill test, item writing exercise and personal interview. Selection to other posts will be on the basis of online exam, skill test and personal interview.

