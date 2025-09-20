Search
Sat, Sept 20, 2025
ICAI CA Final, Inter 2025: Revised exam schedule released for Nepal, check new dates here

ByHT Education Desk
Published on: Sept 20, 2025 01:44 pm IST

ICAI CA Final, Inter 2025: The rescheduled examinations will be held at the same examination centre, and admit cards already issued would remain valid.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI, has released a revised schedule for the postponed Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examinations in Kathmandu City, Nepal. Candidates can check the schedule o the official website of ICAI at icai.org.

ICAI CA Final, Inter 2025: Revised exam schedule out for Nepal. The new dates are given here.
ICAI CA Final, Inter 2025: Revised exam schedule out for Nepal. The new dates are given here.

The revised schedule is given below:

ICAI revised schedule for CA Final, Inter 2025 exams in Nepal.
ICAI revised schedule for CA Final, Inter 2025 exams in Nepal.

ICAI informed that the rescheduled examinations will be held at the same examination centre, namely D.A. V Sushil Kedia Vishwa Bharati Higher Sec. School, Jawalakhel, Lalitpur, Kathmandu, Nepal.

The timings will also remain the same, that is 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM (IST) in case of all the papers. But for CA Final Paper-6, the timing will be 2.00 PM to 6.00 PM (IST).

Furthermore, Admit Cards already issued would remain valid for the rescheduled dates, ICAI said.

Candidates should note here that there would be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the examination scheduled being declared a Public Holiday by the Central Government or any State Government / Local Holiday.

