RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025: Last day to submit objection, direct link here

The Railway Recruitment Boards will be closing the window to challenge the provisional answer key on Friday, September 20, 2025. Candidates who took the Non-Technical Popular Categories (Undergraduate) examinations and wish to challenge the answer key can do so on the official website of regional RRBs. RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025: Objection window closes on September 20, 2025.

The link to challenge the answer key will be active till 11:55 PM.

RRBs had released the provisional answer key for RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025 on September 15, 2025. Along with the answer key, candidates can also view questions, and responses.

Candidates can challenge the answer key by making a payment of Rs.50/- plus applicable Bank Service Charges per question. The fee can be paid via Rupay Cards/Credit Cards, UPI or Net Banking.

As per RRBs, in case the objection raised is found to be correct, the fee paid against such valid objections will be refunded to the candidate after deduction of applicable Bank charges. The refund will be made to the account from where the candidate has made the online payment.

The decision of RRBs on the objections raised will be final.

The RRBs had held the Non-Technical Popular Categories (Under Graduate) examination on August 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 28, 29, September 1, 2, 3, 4, 8 and 9, 2025, in the CBT (Computer Based Test) mode.

Through this recruitment drive, RRBs will fill 3445 vacancies in the organisation. Of these, 2022 vacancies will be filled for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, 361 vacancies for Account Clerk cum Typist, 990 vacancies for Junior Clerk cum Typist and 72 vacancies for Trains Clerk.

RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025: Steps to check

Candidates can check the answer key by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website of regional RRBs. Click on RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025 link available on the home page. Enter your login details, and submit. Check the provisional key displayed on the screen. Download the answer key. Keep a printout of the same for further need.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of RRBs.