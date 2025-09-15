RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025 released, direct link here; submit objections by September 20

RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards released the provisional answer key for RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025 on Monday, September 15, 2025. Candidates who took the Non-Technical Popular Categories (Undergraduate) examinations can now check the provisional key on the official website of regional RRBs. RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025 live updates RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025 is out, Candidates can check by entering their Registration Number and Date of Birth.

Along with the answer key, candidates can also view questions, and responses. Those who want to challenge the answer key can do so on the official website till September 20, 2025, up to 11:55 PM.

Candidates can challenge the answer key by making a payment of Rs.50/- plus applicable Bank Service Charges per question. The fee can be paid via Rupay Cards/Credit Cards, UPI or Net Banking.

RRBs said that in case the objection raised is found to be correct, the fee paid against such valid objections will be refunded to the candidate after deduction of applicable Bank charges. The refund will be made to the account from where the candidate has made the online payment.

Further, the decision of RRBs on the objections raised will be final.

The RRBs had conducted the Non-Technical Popular Categories (Under Graduate) examination on August 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 28, 29, September 1, 2, 3, 4, 8 and 9, 2025, in the CBT (Computer Based Test) mode.

RRBs, through this recruitment drive, will fill 3445 vacancies in the organisation. Of these, 2022 vacancies will be filled for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, 361 vacancies for Account Clerk cum Typist, 990 vacancies for Junior Clerk cum Typist and 72 vacancies for Trains Clerk.

RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025: How to download

Candidates can check the answer key by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website of regional RRBs. Click on RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025 link available on the home page. Enter your login details, and submit. Check the provisional key displayed on the screen. Download the answer key. Keep a printout of the same for further need.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of RRBs.