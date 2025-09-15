RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025 News Live Updates: What's next after provisional key is released, check steps to download

RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025 News Live Updates: The NTPC Undergraduate answer key will be released on the official website of regional RRBs. (Representative image/Shakti Yadav/HT file)

RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025 News Live Updates: The Railway Recruitment Boards have so far not released the RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025. When released, candidates who appeared in the recruitment examination will be able to check the provisional key on the official website of regional RRBs. The RRBs had conducted the Non-Technical Popular Categories (Under Graduate) examination on August 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 28, 29, September 1, 2, 3, 4, 8 and 9, 2025....Read More

The exam was held in the CBT (Computer Based Test) mode.

What's next after answer key is released?

After the answer key is released, candidates will be invited to submit their challenges, if any, for a period of 2-3 days. Candidates can challenge the answer key by making payment of processing fee for each objection raised.

Number of vacancies

RRBs, through this recruitment drive, will fill 3445 vacancies in the organisation. Of these, 2022 vacancies will be filled for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, 361 vacancies for Account Clerk cum Typist, 990 vacancies for Junior Clerk cum Typist and 72 vacancies for Trains Clerk.

RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025: Steps to download

Candidates download the answer key by following the steps mentioned below:

Go to the official website of regional RRBs. Click on RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025 link available on the home page. Enter your login details, and submit. Check the provisional key displayed on the screen. Download the answer key. Keep a printout of the same for further need.

