Sat, Sept 20, 2025
AP EAMCET Final Seat Allotment Result 2025 today, here’s how to check

ByHT Education Desk
Published on: Sept 20, 2025 10:16 am IST

AP EAMCET Final Seat Allotment Result 2025 will be released today. Know how to check allotment result when released. 

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE, will be releasing the third and final seat allotment result of AP EAMCET 2025 on Saturday, September 20, 2025. Candidates participating in the final counselling round will be able to check and download the allotment results on the official website of AP EAMCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. AP EAMCET Final Seat Allotment 2025 live updates

AP EAMCET Final Seat Allotment Result 2025 will be released on September 20, 2025. (Hindustan Times/file)
AP EAMCET Final Seat Allotment 2025: How to check when released

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the seat allotment result:

1. Visit the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to check the AP EAMCET Final Phase Seat Allotment Result 2025.

3. Enter credentials to log in and submit.

4. Check the seat allotment order displayed on the screen.

5. Download the seat allotment order.

6. Keep a printout of the same for further need.

After the declaration of the results, candidates can proceed for self joining and reporting at allotted colleges on or before September 23, 2025.

Moreover, the classwork will commence from September 20, 2025.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of APSCHE.

