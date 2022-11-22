ICAI CA Foundation Dec 2022: Where, how to download admit card

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Nov 22, 2022 11:03 AM IST

ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card: Students can download ICAI CA admit card from icai.org or eservices.icai.org.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to release admit cards for the December edition of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation exam soon. When published, students can download it from icai.org or eservices.icai.org.

The exam will be held on December 14, 16, 18 and 20, 2022. Papers 1 and 2 will be held for 3 hours from 2 pm to 5 pm and papers 3 and 4 will be held for 2 hours from 2 pm to 4 pm. Candidates can answer papers in English or Hindi.

“In Paper 3 and 4 of Foundation Examination there will not be any advance reading time, whereas in Paper 1 & 2, an advance reading time of 15 minutes will be given from 1.45 PM (IST) to 2 PM (IST),” ICAI said.

Candidates will be required to bring a printed copy of their admit card on the exam day, along with a ID proof.

How to download ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2022

  1. Go to eservices.icai.org.
  2. Click on the admit card link for CA Foundation course exam.
  3. Login with your user ID and password.
  4. Submit and download admit card.

