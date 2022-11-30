ICAI CA Foundation December Admit Card 2022 released, download link here

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released ICAI CA Foundation December Admit Card 2022. Candidates who will appear for Foundation course examination in December can download the admit card through the official site of ICAI at icai.org.

The examination will be held on December 14, 16, 18 and 20, 2022. Papers 1 and 2 will be held for 3 hours from 2 pm to 5 pm and papers 3 and 4 will be held for 2 hours from 2 pm to 4 pm. Candidates can answer papers in English or Hindi. To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download ICAI CA Foundation December Admit Card 2022

ICAI CA Foundation December Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of ICAI at icai.org.

Click on Students link and again on examination link from the drop down box.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on foundation exam dates.

Again a new page will open where the e-services link will be available.

Click on it and the admit card link will be displayed.

Click on ICAI CA Foundation December Admit Card 2022 link and enter the login details.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.