ICSI CS December 2024 Exam: Registration begins today at icsi.edu, here’s how to check

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India will begin the ICSI CS December 2024 Exam registration process on August 26, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can find the direct link through the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu and or smash.icsi.edu. ICSI CS December 2024 Exam: Registration begins today, here’s how to check

As per the official notice, the start date for enrolment, Addition of Module, Claiming exemption on the basis of Higher qualification) is August 26 and the last date of submission of enrolment, addition of module (without late fee) is September 25, 2024.

The last date of submission of enrolment with late fee and last date to apply for exemption on the basis of higher qualification is till October 10, 2024.

The enrolment services including Change of Centre /Module /Medium /Optional subject/ Cancellation of Exemption Request (/ Re-submission of Call For Documents for granting Exemption on the Higher Qualification can be done till November 20, 2024.

ICSI CS December 2024 Exam: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of icsi.edu or smash.icsi.edu.

Click on ICSI CS December 2024 Exam link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination fee is ₹1500/- per module/ group for executive program, ₹1800/- per module/ group for professional program. The late fee for all stages is ₹250/- and change of centre/ module/ medium and optional subject is ₹250/- each subject. Candidates who want to opt for overseas centres can check the complete details here. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICSI.