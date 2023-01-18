ICSI to announce CSEET January 2023 result today at icsi.edu

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) January 2023 results today, January 18. Once declared, candidates can check ICSI CSEET result on the institute website, icsi.edu. The entrance test was held on January 7 and 9. CSEET result 2023 live updates.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scorecards will be made available at 4 pm, as per an official statement.

“The Result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 07th & 09th January, 2023 would be declared on Wednesday, the 18th January, 2023 at 4.00 P.M. The result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu,” reads the result notice.

ICSI further said that formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CSEET January 2023 will be uploaded on the institute website immediately after announcement of result.

No copy of physical marks sheet will be provided, it added.

Candidates are advised to keep their CSEET admit cards ready, as information mentioned on it will be required to access results online.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}