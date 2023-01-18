ICSI CSEET 2023 Result Live: CSEET January results out on icsi.edu, direct link
ICSI CSEET January 2023 Result Live Updates: ICSI CSEET result out on icsi.edu. Follow live updates below
ICSI CSEET January 2023 Result Live Updates: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced result of the January edition of CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2023 results today, January 18. Candidates can check ICSI CSEET result on icsi.edu.
Direct link to check the result
ICSI conducted the CSEET January exam on January 7 and 9.
“The Result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 07th & 09th January, 2023 would be declared on Wednesday, the 18th January, 2023 at 4.00 P.M. The result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu,” as per the result notice.
Follow live updates on ICSI CSEET January 2023 result here:
Jan 18, 2023 09:16 PM IST
Jan 18, 2023 07:51 PM IST
Jan 18, 2023 06:18 PM IST
ICSI CSEET result: How to check
Go to icsi.edu.
On the home page, open the CSEET result link.
Enter your login details.
View scores and download the mark sheet
Jan 18, 2023 05:16 PM IST
Jan 18, 2023 04:45 PM IST
ICSI CSEET result 2023: Know how to check
Visit the official website at icsi.edu
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Declaration of Result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 7th and 9th January 2023”
Key in your application number and date of birth
ICSI CSEET result will be displayed on the screen
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.
Jan 18, 2023 04:29 PM IST
CSEET result 2023 direct link
Jan 18, 2023 04:28 PM IST
Jan 18, 2023 04:09 PM IST
icsi.edu: CSEET website under maintenance
A message displayed on icsi.edu says the website is now under maintanence. This could mean that results are being uploaded.
Jan 18, 2023 04:08 PM IST
Official website for ICSI CSEET result 2023
The website to check CSEET result is icsi.edu. There is no alternative website.
Jan 18, 2023 04:03 PM IST
CSEET result 2023: ICSI website not opening
As of now, icsi.edu, the official website for CSEET result, is not opening. The result was scheduled for 4 pm.
Jan 18, 2023 03:51 PM IST
CSEET January 2023 result in 10 minutes
ICSI CSEET result 2023 releasing at 4 pm! Keep your login details ready.
Jan 18, 2023 03:38 PM IST
How to check ICSI CSEET result 2023
- Go to icsi.edu.
- When result is announced, the window to login and view scores will be displayed on home page.
- Enter the asked details and login.
- Download your CSEET Jan 2023 result.
Jan 18, 2023 02:56 PM IST
CSEET January result 2023 shortly
Around 1 hour remaining till ICSI CSEET January results. The direct link will be added here, when available.
Jan 18, 2023 01:52 PM IST
CSEET result 2023 time
ICSI CSEET result will be announced shortly. It is scheduled for 4 pm.
Jan 18, 2023 12:58 PM IST
Jan 18, 2023 12:32 PM IST
ICSI CSEET 2023: Result releasing today
The result of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 07th & 09th January 2023 would be declared on Wednesday, the 18th of January 2023 at 4.00 P.M. The result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu,” reads the official notification.
Jan 18, 2023 11:03 AM IST
Jan 18, 2023 11:02 AM IST
ICSI CSEET January result date, time
ICSI will announce CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) January 2023 result today, January 18, at 4 pm.