ICSI CSEET 2023 Result Live: CSEET January results out on icsi.edu, direct link

exam results
Updated on Jan 18, 2023 09:16 PM IST

ICSI CSEET January 2023 Result Live Updates: ICSI CSEET result out on icsi.edu. Follow live updates below

ICSI CSEET 2023 Result Live: CSEET January results out on icsi.edu, direct link
ICSI CSEET 2023 Result Live: CSEET January results out on icsi.edu, direct link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
ICSI CSEET January 2023 Result Live Updates: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced result of the January edition of CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2023 results today, January 18. Candidates can check ICSI CSEET result on icsi.edu. 

Direct link to check the result

ICSI conducted the CSEET January exam on January 7 and 9.

“The Result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 07th & 09th January, 2023 would be declared on Wednesday, the 18th January, 2023 at 4.00 P.M. The result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu,” as per the result notice.

Follow live updates on ICSI CSEET January 2023 result here:

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 18, 2023 09:16 PM IST

    ICSI CSEET: Result declared

    ICSI has declared CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) January 2023 results on the official website at icsi.edu.

  • Jan 18, 2023 07:51 PM IST

    ICSI CSEET: Exam was conducted on Jan 7 and Jan 9

    The Institute conducted the ICSI CSEET 2023 exam on January 7 and January 9, 2023.

  • Jan 18, 2023 06:18 PM IST

    ICSI CSEET result: How to check

    Go to icsi.edu.

    On the home page, open the CSEET result link.

    Enter your login details.

    View scores and download the mark sheet

  • Jan 18, 2023 05:16 PM IST

    ICSI CSEET: Result declared

    “The Result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 07th & 09th January, 2023 would be declared on Wednesday, the 18th January, 2023 at 4.00 P.M. The result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu,” ICSI said in the result notice.

  • Jan 18, 2023 04:45 PM IST

    ICSI CSEET result 2023: Know how to check

    Visit the official website at icsi.edu

    On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Declaration of Result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 7th and 9th January 2023”

    Key in your application number and date of birth

    ICSI CSEET result will be displayed on the screen

    Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

  • Jan 18, 2023 04:29 PM IST

    CSEET result 2023 direct link

    CSEET January 2023 result link

  • Jan 18, 2023 04:28 PM IST

    ICSI CSEET result 2023 announced!

    ICSI has announced CSEET January 2023 results on icsi.edu. 

  • Jan 18, 2023 04:09 PM IST

    icsi.edu: CSEET website under maintenance 

    A message displayed on icsi.edu says the website is now under maintanence. This could mean that results are being uploaded. 

  • Jan 18, 2023 04:08 PM IST

    Official website for ICSI CSEET result 2023

    The website to check CSEET result is icsi.edu. There is no alternative website. 

  • Jan 18, 2023 04:03 PM IST

    CSEET result 2023: ICSI website not opening

    As of now, icsi.edu, the official website for CSEET result, is not opening. The result was scheduled for 4 pm. 

  • Jan 18, 2023 03:51 PM IST

    CSEET January 2023 result in 10 minutes

    ICSI CSEET result 2023 releasing at 4 pm! Keep your login details ready.

  • Jan 18, 2023 03:38 PM IST

    How to check ICSI CSEET result 2023

    1. Go to icsi.edu.
    2. When result is announced, the window to login and view scores will be displayed on home page. 
    3. Enter the asked details and login. 
    4. Download your CSEET Jan 2023 result.
  • Jan 18, 2023 02:56 PM IST

    CSEET January result 2023 shortly

    Around 1 hour remaining till ICSI CSEET January results. The direct link will be added here, when available. 

  • Jan 18, 2023 01:52 PM IST

    CSEET result 2023 time

    ICSI CSEET result will be announced shortly. It is scheduled for 4 pm. 

  • Jan 18, 2023 12:58 PM IST

    ICSI CEET: Exam was held on Jan 7 and 9

    Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) conducted the CSEET examination on January 7 and 9, 2023.

  • Jan 18, 2023 12:32 PM IST

    ICSI CSEET 2023: Result releasing today

    The result of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 07th & 09th January 2023 would be declared on Wednesday, the 18th of January 2023 at 4.00 P.M. The result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu,” reads the official notification.

  • Jan 18, 2023 11:03 AM IST

    Where to check ICSI CSEET result

    Once declared, check ICSI CSEET 2023 result on icsi.edu.

  • Jan 18, 2023 11:02 AM IST

    ICSI CSEET January result date, time

    ICSI will announce CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) January 2023 result today, January 18, at 4 pm.

