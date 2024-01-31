Indira Gandhi National Open University has released IGNOU Ph.D Entrance Test 2024 answer key & question paper. Candidates who have appeared for the Ph.D. Entrance Test can download the answer key through the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in. IGNOU Ph.D Entrance Test 2024 answer key & question paper out(Shutterstock)

The Ph.D entrance test was conducted on January 7, 2024. The answer key has been released for the disciplines that are listed in the official notice. The last date to download the answer key is till February 3, 2024.

Candidates can send their query, if any to the email ID entrancetest@ignou.ac.in on or before February 3, 2024.

IGNOU Ph.D Entrance Test 2024 answer key & question paper: How to download

To download the answer key and question paper, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Click on IGNOU Ph.D Entrance Test 2024 answer key & question paper link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will get the link as per the discipline.

Click on the links and the answer key and question paper will be displayed.

Check the link and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of IGNOU.